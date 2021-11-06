<img src="https:\/\/media.sf-converter.com\/get?__sig=MGqWIBWojJwKb2EhRLjBaA&__expires=1636239130&uri=https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.flis6-1.fna.fbcdn.net%2Fv%2Ft51.2885-15%2Fe35%2Fp1080x1080%2F251210990_858324514883859_7562228222235148851_n.jpg%3F_nc_ht%3Dinstagram.flis6-1.fna.fbcdn.net%26_nc_cat%3D103%26_nc_ohc%3Dh-gRf7ug6RUAX9ymsvP%26edm%3DAJBgZrYBAAAA%26ccb%3D7-4%26oh%3D09f61275909fdbcf5b18e345496a0da8%26oe%3D618D0AC8%26_nc_sid%3D78c662" \/>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/media.sf-converter.com\/get?__sig=2odWyAHWQrbkB4NE-aniEA&__expires=1636239130&uri=https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.flis6-1.fna.fbcdn.net%2Fv%2Ft51.2885-15%2Fe35%2Fp1080x1080%2F251809076_2888404151470019_1856426824059462072_n.jpg%3F_nc_ht%3Dinstagram.flis6-1.fna.fbcdn.net%26_nc_cat%3D111%26_nc_ohc%3Da1-78bU47ccAX8BZv5T%26edm%3DAJBgZrYBAAAA%26ccb%3D7-4%26oh%3D9fa8a8cf6f04f61cb733346aa17967fc%26oe%3D618D744D%26_nc_sid%3D78c662" \/>\r\n\r\n \r\n<div class="penci-entry-content entry-content">\r\n\r\n<strong><em>Bonus track\u2026<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-1" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CV3dGI2rw8a\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A1%2C%22os%22%3A6039%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="865" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-1" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-2" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CV6D5XRsdxX\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A2%2C%22os%22%3A6065.800000011921%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="865" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-2" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-3" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CVvsUg0DBU6\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A3%2C%22os%22%3A9626.600000023842%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="865" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-3" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-4" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/CRzasagrXQV\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A4%2C%22os%22%3A9674.5%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="883" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-4" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-5" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CPqWfeCHmGN\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A5%2C%22os%22%3A11414.399999976158%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="865" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-5" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<iframe id="instagram-embed-6" class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/CVLC4jHLH4G\/embed\/captioned\/?cr=1&v=14&wp=458&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fbairesparatodos.com.ar&rp=%2Finicio%2Fla-osada-produccion-de-maypi-delgado%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A6%2C%22os%22%3A12923.300000011921%2C%22ls%22%3A4435.399999976158%2C%22le%22%3A4453.800000011921%7D" height="865" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-6" data-mce-fragment="1"><\/iframe> \r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<footer class="penci-entry-footer"><\/footer>
Deja un comentario