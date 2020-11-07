Joe Biden fue elegido como presidente de los Estados Unidos

Hace una hora Joe Biden ha publicado en su cuenta de twitter, su gran victoria.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Y lo fijo en su cuenta de Twitter. Al igual que el cambio de su descripción como “Presidente Electro y listo para reconstruir mejor para todos los estadounidenses.”

Los Estados Unidos tienen un nuevo presidente demócrata y es Joe Biden,